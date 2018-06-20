How to pitch your startup at the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit

The Africa Early Stage Investor Summit is looking for eight innovative, high-growth scale-ups to pitch at the annual event in Cape Town in November.

Disrupt Africa reported earlier this month the fifth annual Africa Early Stage Investor Summit will take place in Cape Town on November 11-12, bringing together the continent’s early-stage investor community to exchange best practices, learn from peers and recent transactions, and do deals.

Last year’s edition of the event, which is organised by VC4A and the African Business Angels Network (ABAN), saw the 20 startups taking part in the World Bank’s XL Africa accelerator pitch, and this year organisers are seeking eight startups to do the same.

Applicants must be generating revenue and looking to raise a Series A round in the range of US$250,000 to US$5 million.

Selected participants will be offered an all expenses paid trip to Cape Town, a three-minute pitch, a 20-minute deep-dive session with investors in a private room, two days of networking with investors, and mentorship and pitch training by partner VC investors. Applications are open here until August 20.