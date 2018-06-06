Lagos co-working space Workstation set to expand

Lagos-based co-working space Workstation is to open two new offices by the first quarter of next year as it builds an ecosystem serving the growing number of Nigerian innovators, startups and SMEs.

Workstation opened its doors on Victoria Island in April of last year, and has signed up over 2,000 businesses and individual members onto its digital platform, which gives them access to its physical locations on-demand.

On average, 200 or more physical members and businesses are present on a daily basis, with founder Fareed Arogundade telling Disrupt Africa the space was targeting startups and entrepreneurs that need access to reliable, affordable workspaces, professional services, and the resources necessary to scale their businesses.

“We are a tech-enabled co-working space that accommodates individuals and teams from all industries. As one of the largest co-working spaces in Nigeria, we provide our members with everything they need in one place,” Arogundade said.

Open 24/7, Workstation does seem well prepared. Aside from the usual offering of fixed and flexible office space, dedicated offices, and meeting rooms, it also has a fitness centre complete with gym and yoga room.

“We also offer private offices and enterprise solutions for larger companies. In about a year, we have been able to build an amazing community that ranges from entrepreneurs to MNCs. From budding startups like WalletNG to global private office members like Western Union, our community welcomes change-agents from a variety sectors in all stages of their business,” Arogundade said.

Expansion plans are now well underway. A second Lagos location at Maryland Mall opens in August, while Workstation will also open in Ikoyi in the first quarter of next year. It is also relaunching its website and building a mobile app that will make interacting with all its locations seamless.

Workstation also has a variety of programmes and classes that cater to individuals and SMEs in all areas.

“We have resume and cover letter workshops, classes on understanding term sheets, and a startup series that covers everything from legal to tax questions. Our Workstation Wellness initiative includes weekly yoga classes and a running club, along with monthly wellness talks,” said Arogundade.

“To balance our academic and wellness initiatives, we also have social events including mixers and networking events. We’ve really put effort into sticking to both of our mantras – “Live. Work. Play” and “the cool new way to work”.”