Last chance to apply for MTN Solution Space incubator

Applications are open to the winter round of the MTN Solution Space Venture Incubation Programme, with 10 digital companies to be selected to join the incubator in September.

Run over three months with sponsorship and mentorship support from MTN, the Venture Incubation Programme – hosted at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business-based Solution Space – provides participants with ZAR300,000 (US$22,150) worth of support, consisting of mentorship, advisory services, access to investor and corporate networks and workshops on business fundamentals.

The programme has a broad focus, with applications invited from startups operating in the fintech, internet of things (IoT), edtech, agritech, e-health, e-commerce, and entertainment and gaming spaces.

Held twice a year, the cohort currently being recruited for set to kick off in September.

“This is an opportunity for innovation-driven entrepreneurs who are working on digital solutions to take their business to the next level. The early-stages of a startup are so critical and often the least supported time in the life-cycle of a startup. We aim for maximum impact at this stage and for startups to leave our incubator with a thorough understanding of the fundamentals required for a viable solution,” says Sarah-Anne Alman, manager at the Solution Space.

The programme has helped over 30 startups over the past two years; with the current 2018 summer cohort to showcase their products and progress at a Demo Day this evening (June 26).

Applications for the winter programme are open here, until July 1.