Make-IT in Africa launches Kenya, Nigeria investment guides

The Make-IT in Africa initiative has launched guides for entrepreneurs raising funding in Kenya and Nigeria, aimed at helping startups overcome one of the key challenges faced on the continent.

The first edition of “Scale Up! Entrepreneurs’ Guides to Investment in Nigeria and Kenya” is now available for free download here, providing overviews of funding instruments and investor types at the different stages of raising capital, and profiling more than 60 financing partners.

It has been released in collaboration with Allied Crowds, Victoria Ventures and more than 60 partners from VCs, finance networks, development finance institutions and foundations, and aims to support tech entrepreneurs in navigating this landscape.

Make-IT in Africa, which is implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) as part of BMZ’s Digital Africa Initiative, said the guides will be complemented with an interactive online tool for self-assessment of tech startups, and frequent updates.

“Access to finance is one of the key challenges of African tech startups. It can be extremely difficult for young entrepreneurs to understand the concrete steps to finance their innovations, define their valuation, select the appropriate type of funding and to get an overview of the complex and rapidly changing African funding-landscape,” the initiative said.