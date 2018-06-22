MIT Solve Challenges offering $650k for startups solving global challenges

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has called for applications to its Solve Challenges, offering US$650,000 cash prizes to international startups addressing four global challenges.

MIT’s Solve Challenges seek to find solutions to globally pressing issues by supporting and funding innovations from across the world. The current call for applications is seeking applicants addressing four challenges.

The first challenge is Work of the Future, looking for ways for those most affected by the technology-driven transformations of work to create productive and prosperous livelihoods for themselves.

Challenge number two centres on Teachers and Educators, and looks for startups addressing how can teachers can achieve accessible, personalised, and creative learning experiences for all.

The Coastal Communities challenge focuses on answering how coastal communities can mitigate and adapt to climate change while developing and prospering.

The final challenge looks at the Frontlines of Health, and asks how communities can invest in frontline health workers and services to improve their access to effective and affordable care.

All solutions selected in Solve’s four current Global Challenges will receive a US$10,000 grant funded by Solve. The organisation also deploys its global community of private, public, and nonprofit leaders to form partnerships with selected teams to scale their impact.

In addition, Solve grantees will become eligible for a range of further prizes offering in excess of US$650,000.

Grantees will be selected by a panel of cross-sector judges at the Solve Challenge Finals during UN General Assembly week in New York City on September 23, 2018.

Applications are open here, until July 1.