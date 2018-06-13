Nigeria’s Dropque selected for PeaceTech Accelerator

Nigerian recruitment startup Dropque has been accepted into the Washington D.C-based PeaceTech Accelerator programme, gaining access to eight weeks of mentorship and training.

The eight-week PeaceTech programme, which is a collaboration between C5, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and PeaceTech Lab, is housed at the United States Institute of Peace and has a particular emphasis on cloud technology.

It focuses on startups developing and using innovative technologies to help bring about the end of violent conflict and promote sustainable peace, with South African music streaming startup NicheStreem an alumni of the programme.

Launched last year at the Ghana-based Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), and backed financially by MEST in January, Dropque allows companies to create video interviews and invite candidates to respond to them with timed responses.

The startup claims to cut the time an employer spends on recruiting by 50 per cent via its one-way video interviewing platform that allows interviews to be conducted anywhere, at any time.

All employers need to do is use Dropque’s intuitive interface to create video, text or file based interviews, and send them to their prospective candidates. Its contact import feature makes sending to a large group easy.

“Dropque’s proprietary technology allows companies to discover young talent regardless of geographical location, financial barriers, IT problems, and more. As many young people are facing recruitment from insurgency groups, criminal gangs, and terrorists, it’s important that companies can successfully battle this with their own recruitment processes,” said chief executive officer (CEO) Opeyemi Akinwoleola.