Nigeria’s Venture Garden Group launches tech campus

Nigerian investment firm Venture Garden Group has launched tech campus Vibranium Valley in Ikeja as it looks to build a collaborative ecosystem.

Since its launch seven years ago, Venture Garden Group has grown six fully-owned tech entities, and over the last two years has invested in 15 fintech-enabled companies across Nigeria.

Located at the once-renowned Concord Printing Press of Nigeria, the Vibranium Valley is a 2,600 square foot tech campus featuring 29 private office suites.

“With the launch of its world-class tech campus Vibranium Valley, Venture Garden Group takes the first step into its next chapter as the company works to grow an innovative and collaborative ecosystem that will transform Africa and the lives within it,” said chief executive officer (CEO) Bunmi Akinyemiju.

The campus was formally launched by the Nigeria’s vice president Yemi Osinbajo, who said technology and entrepreneurship would play a key role in nation building. He said the future of Nigeria was not oil or solid minerals, but rather technology and innovation.

“And tech innovation is all about highly-skilled people, entrepreneurship spirit and a supporting ecosystem of government, investors, mentors and global collaboration,” he said.

“In the past, Nigerian billionaires were traders, oil and gas moguls, and natural resources. In the next few years, the billionaires from Nigeria will be techies.”