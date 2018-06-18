SA blockchain hub Blockstarters launched in Joburg

Blockstarters, which claims to be South Africa’s first blockchain hub and accelerator, has formally launched in Johannesburg, offering workspace and support to crypto and blockchain startups from across the continent.

Disrupt Africa reported last month on Blockstarters, which first made headlines after it was announced Zimbabwean cryptocurrencies exchange Golix was expanding into South Africa in partnership with the hub.

Blockstarters held its launch event in Sandton on June 5, featuring speakers such as Fractal Solutions managing executive Tanya Knowles, Golix chief executive officer (CEO) Tawanda Kembo and VALR CEO Farzam Ehsani, and said it intends to become the central point for all developments in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry for the African continent.

Amongst its offerings are co-working and private office space, startup services such as accounting, legal, marketing and branding support, regulatory discussion workshops and technical learning sessions.

“We created this space because we wanted to bring together high calibre startups in this industry under one roof, enabling skills sharing, linking investors, and providing an energy-intensive space for innovation,” hub partner Kreaan Singh told Disrupt Africa.

“Blockstarters is also becoming a central point for corporates to interact with and understand the latest developments in the crypto and blockchain world, attracting interest both locally and internationally.”

At the moment, the company is running no specific programmes, but rather providing more of a makerspace in which startups interact with each other and leverage off each others networks to bring products to market faster.