South African, Malawian startups join London’s The Collective accelerator

The second cohort of London-based The Collective Global Accelerator has been announced, with two African startups making the 11-strong cut.

Launched last year, the Collective Global Accelerator is an initiative by The Collective Foundation, which aims to create opportunities for people to tackle the toughest challenges in cities, and help social enterprises scale.

Eleven entrepreneurs have been selected from 4,600 applicants received from 163 countries, to join the four-week programme in London. The cohort will live and work together, with all costs covered by the Foundation.

This year’s programme focuses on the theme of “creating stronger communities in cities”, with participants divided into thematic categories: environmental sustainability; human connection; health and wellbeing; and education and opportunity.

South Africa’s You, Baby and I, a parenting-focused blog; and Malawi’s Maestros Leadership Team – which engages youth to work towards the Sustainable Development Goals – have been selected to join the cohort.

The programme kicked off this week, with the entrepreneurs to receive mentoring from an international team of advisors spanning multiple sectors and disciplines.

A Demo Day will be held on June 26, in a bid to connect the cohort with funding and partnership opportunities.

“We’re excited to be running The Collective Global Accelerator for a second year. The groundbreaking entrepreneurs that we have selected are striving to make a difference across health, education and the environment – and we completely support all of their individual ideas; they each have the potential to change people’s lives and make a transformational impact in their local communities and beyond,” said Reza Merchant, chief executive officer (CEO) of The Collective.