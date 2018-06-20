TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield heads to Lagos in December

TechCrunch will host its second Startup Battlefield Africa event in Lagos, Nigeria, in December following last year’s inaugural competition in Nairobi.

Nairobi-based e-logistics platform Lori Systems was crowned “Sub-Saharan Africa’s Most Promising Startup” at last year’s event after 15 startups from across the continent were picked to take part.

This year, TechCrunch will bring the Startup Battlefield competition back to Africa, once again teaming up with Facebook, its partner for last year’s Nairobi event. Dates are yet to be finalised, but the event is set for Lagos in early December.

Early-stage startups are invited to apply, with 15 companies to be chosen to compete in Lagos. Finalists will receive coaching from TechCrunch editors to hone their pitches before they take the stage in front of venture capitalists from the region and around the world.

Winners will receive US$25,000 plus a trip for two to the next TechCrunch Disrupt event, where they can exhibit free of charge, and, if qualified, have a chance to be selected to participate in the Startup Battlefield competition associated with that Disrupt.