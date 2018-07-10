10 African startups selected for Startupbootcamp accelerator

The recently rebranded Startupbootcamp AfriTech has announced the 10 African tech startups selected to participate in the multi-corporate backed accelerator programme, with each securing EUR15,000 (US$17,500) in funding and access to mentors and partners.

The first-ever Startupbootcamp accelerator in Africa took place last year, with applications for the second edition opening in February. Startupbootcamp embarked on a tour scouting top-tier tech startups to join the three-month accelerator. and in the end hosted 19 FastTrack events in 15 countries across the globe.

By the end of the process, Startupbootcamp Africa had received 1,004 applications from five continents, a number it narrowed down to 22 ahead of selection days this week.

The 10 startups that will take part in the programme have now been announced, with South Africa the best represented with four. They are financial savings platform Akiba Digital, rewards app Brandbook Analytics, mobility-as-a-service platform Lüla, and micro-savings solution Prospa.

Nigeria is represented by three startups – goal-based savings product Bankly Technologies, credit access startup CredPal, and digital bank Kudimoney – while Ivory Coast, Ghana and Kenya are represented by insurtech startup Digitech, KYC solution Inclusive Financial Technologies and digital addressing solution MPost respectively.

The 10 selected tech startups have a month to ready themselves for the three-month accelerator, which will kick off on August 13 in Cape Town and culminate with the demo day on November 8.

The first Startupbootcamp AfriTech programme last year ended with startups signing 32 corporate agreements, including pilots and proof of concepts.

“Our inaugural year was big, it was bold,” said Zachariah George, co-founder and chief investment officer of Startupbootcamp AfriTech.

“Our phenomenal success of last year has made us the only truly global accelerator for tech ventures in partnership with dynamic corporates on the African continent – we are accelerating the next wave of innovation in Africa.”

Co-founder Philip Kiracofe said startups had been chosen because their solution was market-ready and sponsors wanted to work with them.

“The next three months are going to be absolutely exhilarating. We are going to be here side-by-side, shoulder-to-shoulder, pushing you, cajoling you, encouraging you, nurturing you, mentoring you and helping you achieve 12-18 months’ worth of growth in a three-month span. On demo day you’re not going to believe that just 3 months ago you were standing where you are today. Congratulations and good luck,” he said.

Startupbootcamp AfriTech is anchored and endorsed by corporate sponsors RCS, BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Old Mutual, Nedbank and PwC. The programme also has local service partners in Brevity Law, Cloudworx, Inner City Ideas Cartel and The Loudhailer, and is globally supported by Google Cloud, Cisco and Amazon Web Services.