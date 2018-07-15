15 startups shortlisted for Nigeria-based Slush programme

Nigeria’s Heartland Hub has picked 15 startups to take part in the Slush Global Impact Accelerator Programme, which will culminate with finalists heading to Helsinki for a bootcamp and the main Slush event.

Disrupt Africa reported in May on the launch of the Heartland Hub incubator in Owerri, the capital of Imo State in southeast Nigeria, which aims to accelerate startups from an early stage and eventually fund some ventures.

The incubator partnered with Finnish tech event Slush to host the Slush Global Impact Accelerator, an international programme designed for entrepreneurs from selected emerging markets, in Nigeria, and received over 160 applications.

Fifteen startups have now been selected to take part in the programme between August 6 and August 31, after which finalists will be selected at a pitch competition to attend the bootcamp in Helsinki, which will culminate with Slush.

The selected companies include energy startup Homefort, e-health company Mahauty Health Solutions, biofuel company Phendok Bio Energy, recycling company Eco-Fun, healthcare solution De Rehoboth, and web-based waste collection platform Recyclepro.

The list is completed by digital food donation initiative DATABANTER, agri-tech solution Aircell, drone startup Arone, delivery service Pearl Errand Services, e-health company Vida ICT Solutions, homecare service Gerocare, mobile health solution The Chronic Doctors, blindness prevention service CrispVision, and mobile IT training company ToppySkills.