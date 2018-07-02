Two startups were named joint winners of the Johannesburg leg of the DEMO Africa Innovation Tour last week, and will now go on to compete against startups from Cape Town and Zimbabwe for a place at the main event.

Disrupt Africa reported in March this year’s DEMO Africa would take place in Morocco for the first time after previous editions in Nairobi, Lagos and Johannesburg.

The startup launchpad competition is visiting a host of cities across the continent to select startups for the event, and has already named winners in Uganda, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

The Johannesburg event saw five startups pitch, with two tying for joint first place after being scored by a panel of judges. The first, GetHosted, has built an application that provides access to spaces for all types of events, while the second, Loyal1, is an end-to-end rewards application. The other teams that participated were CommuScore, Afripav and You, Baby and I.

Get Hosted, Loyal1 and the winners of the Cape Town leg of the event, which takes place tomorrow, will now pitch again Zimbabwean national winner SMART Connect for the chance to take part in the main event in Morocco, where startups will be provided with resources worth over US$150,000.