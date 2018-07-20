20 startups join Senegalese Jambar Tech Lab

Twenty startups have been selected to form the second cohort of Senegalese accelerator Jambar Tech Lab, kicking off the six-month programme with a week-long immersive bootcamp.

Run by local tech hub CTIC Dakar, Jambar Tech Lab looks to support the local startups with the most potential for pan-African scale.

The programme aims to showcase the top local talent, increase output of quality tech solutions, and provide startups with mentoring and support, as well as help with access to funding.

More broadly, Jambar Tech Lab hopes to build out a Senegalese network of entrepreneurs, investors and business developers, to grow the local ecosystem.

The 20 startups picked for the second cohort are translation app Gandal; news platform for female entrepreneurs Ma Féminité; cosmetics e-commerce site Délices de femmes; school management solution Sen-school; chatbot SmartFAD; airport management solution Wiiro; creative content producer Kanari Magik; informal services platform Phazie; stock management app for farmers Khayma Mbaay; and chatbot for banks I-Agent.

The list is completed by lost-and-found app Suis-la; e-learning app in local languages E-Jangradio; cashless payments solution for university students Nopalé; smart city solution Intelli Ville; e-learning platform Afro Course Lab; local cosmetics e-commerce platform e-diaba; delivery on-demand platform Rangou; event ticketing platform Buzzevents; and drone-powered farm irrigation system Sen Agro Digital.

The 20 selected startups were welcomed to the programme with a one-week immersive bootcamp, at which they were joined by numerous local mentors for initial deep-dives and coaching sessions.