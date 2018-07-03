3 startups named winners at DEMO Africa Ivory Coast event

Three startups from the Ivory Coast were named winners at the latest DEMO Africa Innovation Tour event, earning the chance to pitch against winners from Nigeria and Ghana for a place at the main event in Morocco in October.

Disrupt Africa reported in March this year’s DEMO Africa would take place in Casablanca for the first time after previous editions in Nairobi, Lagos and Johannesburg.

The startup launchpad competition – which has just announced it is launching a US$100 million investment fund – is visiting a host of cities across the continent to select startups for the event, and has already named winners in Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Johannesburg, Morocco, Nigeria and Ghana.

Twelve startups from the Ivory Coast pitched at the latest event, with three startups emerging winners. Maurice Communication Marketing has designed a wearable that allows people to carry their personal and medical data around with them, EtuDesk is an e-learning web application, and WeFlyAgri is an agri-tech solution that allows farmers to monitor their land via a drone-based platform.

The three startups will now go on to pitch against the other West African winners for the chance to represent the region at the main event on October 18-19, where participating startups will be provided with resources worth over US$150,000, including US$120,000 in software tools from Microsoft and US$15,000 from AWS.

Applications to take part at DEMO Africa close on July 15.