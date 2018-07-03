3 startups named winners of DEMO Africa event in Cameroon

Three startups have been named winners of the Cameroonian leg of the DEMO Africa Innovation Tour, and will now pitch against other winners from Central Africa for a place at the main event.

Disrupt Africa reported in March this year’s DEMO Africa would take place in Casablanca for the first time after previous editions in Nairobi, Lagos and Johannesburg.

The startup launchpad competition – which is launching a US$100 million investment fund – is travelling the continent to select startups for the event, and has already named winners in Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Johannesburg, Morocco, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cape Town.

The Cameroonian leg of the competition took place at ActivSpaces in Douala, with nine startups pitching in front of a local jury panel. In the end, there were three winners: information security startup Zuoix, event management application Dikorah, and e-learning app MooExams.

All three startups will now compete against other winners from the Central African region for a place at the main event in Morocco on October 18-19. Successful startups will be provided with resources worth over US$150,000, including US$120,000 software tools from Microsoft and US$15,000 from AWS.

“ActivSpaces remains grateful to DEMO Africa for giving Cameroonian startups the platform to showcase their innovations. The so many benefits the competition brings will boost the growth of technology innovation of our country,” said Steve Tchoumba of ActivSpaces.