3 startups named winners of DEMO Africa event in Lagos

Nigerian startups Accounteer, E-pump and Termii were named winners of the Lagos leg of the DEMO Africa Innovation Tour, and will now pitch against their West African counterparts for a place at the main event.

Disrupt Africa reported in March this year’s DEMO Africa would take place in Morocco for the first time after previous editions in Nairobi, Lagos and Johannesburg.

The startup launchpad competition is visiting a host of cities across the continent to select startups for the event, and has already named winners in Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Johannesburg and Morocco.

In a two-round pitch session in Lagos, 14 startups showcased their products in front of a local judging panel, with three emerging joint winners: cloud accounting platform Accounteer, fuel station management solution E-pump and customer loyalty startup Termii.

These three startups will now face off against winners from Ghana and Ivory Coast for a place at the main DEMO Africa event in Casablanca on October 18-19, where participating startups will be provided with resources worth over US$150,000.

The other startups pitching in Lagos were Kitovu, LegitCar, Findworka, Yaaaga, KoloPay, Bridgebooks, E-estates, Gerocare, Identity Tech, Placements and The Footwear Academy.