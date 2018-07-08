8 startups chosen for Seedstars event in Morocco

Seedstars has chosen eight seed-stage startups to take part in the Moroccan leg of its global competition, who will now compete to represent the country at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland and win up to US$1 million in equity investments and other prizes.

Seedstars is back on the road following the culmination of the last edition of the competition in April, with African winners having already been named in Egypt and Tunisia.

With the support of local host LaFactory, Seedstars will be hold a pitch event in Casablanca on July 6, with startup competing to follow last year’s local winner Hooplacar and win a place at the final in Switzerland.

The chosen startups include data science company Indatacore, e-health startup Medtrucks, rental marketplace Popaddress, travel startup Tripblan, and fintech startup UnitedCoin.

Recycling platform Valenvi, transit app Weego and construction product producer Zelij Invent complete the list.

The startups will pitch in front of a jury that consists of Mehdi Ghorfi, partner at PGSInvest, Omar Laalej, senior investment manager at Africinvest, Outmane El Hassani, director at OCP Entrepreneurship Network, Ghassouli Zakaria, CEO at Avito.ma, and Aziz Oujdi, country managing director at Seedstars.