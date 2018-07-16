Agri-tech startup Cowtribe has been named the winner of the Ghanaian leg of the Seedstars World competition, and will pitch for up to US$1 million in equity investment at the global final.

Seedstars is back on the road following the culmination of the last edition of the competition in April, which was won by Ghanaian startup AgroCenta, with African winners having already been named in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe and Morocco.

Its event in Accra took place on Friday, July 13 at the University of Professional Studies, with another agri-tech startup – Cowtribe – beating off competition from nine other startups that pitched.

The startup, which allows livestock farmers to subscribe via their mobile phones to have vaccines delivered, will now participate in the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next April, which culminates with selected startups pitching for equity investment and other prizes.

Three other agri-tech startups pitched at the event last week, namely Agro Innova, Food for All Africa and Jaarno, while the other startups taking part were Bit Sika, Bloom Impact, KudiGo, Codeln, Eazyloop and Redbird.