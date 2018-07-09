Applications open for $20k Nigerian startup accelerator

Early-stage Nigerian startups with tech-driven products or services addressing local needs have been invited to apply for the Outlier Venture Lab Accelerator Programme, which offers equity funding of US$20,000 and above as well as business support.

Outlier Venture Lab, for which applications are open here until July 30, is a business accelerator that helps startups with high growth and high impact potential become investment ready, sustainable and scalable.

The inaugural programme aims to invest in startups that are leveraging technology and bringing new business models to solve challenges within their communities. The lab’s aim is to support the development of tech-driven startups companies it can eventually match with its partner investors.

It offers selected startups equity funding of US$20,000 and above, as well as three months of tailored business development advisory, including training and mentoring, in exchange for up to 18 per cent equity.

Startups will get the opportunity to pitch in front of seasoned investors, and access to a network of partners for go-to-market.