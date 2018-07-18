Applications open for Nigerian Social Innovators Programme

Applications are open for the Social Innovators Programme and Awards (SIPA), which looks to equip young Nigerian changemakers with the skills and tools needed for building sustainable enterprises.

The programme is an initiative of non-profit organisation LEAP Africa, which has over the past four years, with the support of Union Bank Nigeria and other corporate sponsors, supported a number of young people in turning their social change ideas into scalable social enterprises.

During the programme cycle, 20 social entrepreneurs will be empowered through a series of training sessions, mentorship, and funding and partnership opportunities. These activities culminate in an awards ceremony where outstanding fellows are rewarded with seed grants.

SIPA is seeking applications social entrepreneurs aged 18-35, whose ideas and initiatives offer effective solutions to challenges in local communities across Nigeria. Applicants must have been operating their project or enterprise for at least 12 months prior to the commencement of the programme.

The 2018/2019 fellowship cycle begins in November 2018 and ends the following November. Applications are open here until July 31.