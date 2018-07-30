B2B e-commerce startup Afrimart launched in Nigeria

Afrimart, a B2B e-commerce platform for products made in Africa, has launched in Nigeria, aiming to catapult intra-Africa trade to higher heights of growth.

Afrimart claims to be a one-stop-shop for all things African, a marketplace with the aim of creating an infrastructure that supports the rapid growth of trade of goods and services across Africa and the rest of the world.

Founder Fredrick Igbinedion said the decision to form the platform was informed by the availability of vast opportunities for business among African countries, most of which had not yet been fully harnessed.

“We believe that transforming African economies for the better is a shared role, and Afrimart is offering an access to market solution that is key in fostering trade within Africa which will in turn catalyse the continent’s industrialisation drive through existing and emerging business opportunities”, he said.

“Suffice is to say intra-Africa trade is fraught with many roadblocks which can be surmounted by the proper will, planning and deployment of appropriate technological infrastructure to support this endeavour.”

Afrimart has been built to fill that gap, with Igbinedion saying his team had built a highly robust and scalable platform that will become Africa’s global marketplace.