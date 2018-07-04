Be really entertained with Cape Town’s new lifestyle app.

First of its kind. Now you can explore Cape Town’s best venues and get a free on arrival. Forget about buy one get one free, with Clink you buy none and get one free! All you have to do is download the awesome new app, Clink, which is available for both Apple and Android devices.

Everyone who downloads Clink can enjoy a 7-day free trial. That means 7 drinks on us! If you enjoy the concept of getting to know your city with a free drink a day, then you can become a Clink member. Membership to Clink is the cost of 2 drinks. That’s right, for R90 per month you get over R1300 worth of drinks!

How Clink works

When you open the app, you will see a list view of Clink venues. Currently there are over 40 Cape Town venues. All the Clink venues are sorted by distance from you, so you can always find your nearest venue first. Simply choose a venue, browse their free drinks on offer, go to venue and claim your free drink.

Clink Venues

The list of participating venues is growing all the time and already includes some of the best spots in town, such as:

Persies Tavern

Van Hunks

Black Irish

Botany Gin & Bubbles

Copper Club Eatery – Tygerwaterfront and Newlands

Café Roux

Fat Cactus – Gardens, Woodstock and Mowbray

Orphanage Cocktail Emporium

Nomad Bistro

President Hotel

Slug & Lettuce Long Street

The Mash Tun

The Village Bistro – Durbanville and Paarl

The Stud Burger & Saloon

Trenchtown

Therapy Restaurant

The Royal Oak

The Beach Tavern

The Dry Dock

Café Obrigado

Forex Bar

Inside on the Greens

La Bella Rosa

Casa Woodstock

Driftwood Café

EJ’s Strand

Lighthouse on Loxton

El Mariachi

Sangrita Arcade

Peacock Indian Fusion

Portuguese Taverna

Saul’s Grill

Remex Mexican

Bombshelter Brewery

And more….

You can explore awesome spots all around the city or you could go back to the same venue each day for another free drink, even if you’re not the type to explore your options you’re still winning with Clink

Referral

You can also share your unique code with friends in exchange for up to three months of free drinks.

Gift Vouchers

Why not give the gift of 365 drinks to someone special for 50% of the cost of normal Clink membership? That’s right, for just R540 you can buy someone a free drink every day for a year! Go to https://theclinkapp.com/gift-voucher/

The links:

Website: www.theclinkapp.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clinkapp

Download: http://onelink.to/gxpt9p

How to videos: https://theclinkapp.com/how-to-videos