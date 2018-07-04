Be really entertained with Cape Town’s new lifestyle app.

First of its kind. Now you can explore Cape Town’s best venues and get a free on arrival. Forget about buy one get one free, with Clink you buy none and get one free! All you have to do is download the awesome new app, Clink, which is available for both Apple and Android devices.
Everyone who downloads Clink can enjoy a 7-day free trial. That means 7 drinks on us! If you enjoy the concept of getting to know your city with a free drink a day, then you can become a Clink member. Membership to Clink is the cost of 2 drinks. That’s right, for R90 per month you get over R1300 worth of drinks!
How Clink works
When you open the app, you will see a list view of Clink venues. Currently there are over 40 Cape Town venues. All the Clink venues are sorted by distance from you, so you can always find your nearest venue first. Simply choose a venue, browse their free drinks on offer, go to venue and claim your free drink.
Clink Venues
The list of participating venues is growing all the time and already includes some of the best spots in town, such as:
- Persies Tavern
- Van Hunks
- Black Irish
- Botany Gin & Bubbles
- Copper Club Eatery – Tygerwaterfront and Newlands
- Café Roux
- Fat Cactus – Gardens, Woodstock and Mowbray
- Orphanage Cocktail Emporium
- Nomad Bistro
- President Hotel
- Slug & Lettuce Long Street
- The Mash Tun
- The Village Bistro – Durbanville and Paarl
- The Stud Burger & Saloon
- Trenchtown
- Therapy Restaurant
- The Royal Oak
- The Beach Tavern
- The Dry Dock
- Café Obrigado
- Forex Bar
- Inside on the Greens
- La Bella Rosa
- Casa Woodstock
- Driftwood Café
- EJ’s Strand
- Lighthouse on Loxton
- El Mariachi
- Sangrita Arcade
- Peacock Indian Fusion
- Portuguese Taverna
- Saul’s Grill
- Remex Mexican
- Bombshelter Brewery
- And more….
You can explore awesome spots all around the city or you could go back to the same venue each day for another free drink, even if you’re not the type to explore your options you’re still winning with Clink
Referral
You can also share your unique code with friends in exchange for up to three months of free drinks.
Gift Vouchers
Why not give the gift of 365 drinks to someone special for 50% of the cost of normal Clink membership? That’s right, for just R540 you can buy someone a free drink every day for a year! Go to https://theclinkapp.com/gift-voucher/
The links:
Website: www.theclinkapp.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clinkapp
Download: http://onelink.to/gxpt9p
How to videos: https://theclinkapp.com/how-to-videos