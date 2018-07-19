DEMO Africa picks winners at Egypt, Tunisia events

Startups from Egypt and Tunisia were named winners at the latest DEMO Africa Innovation Tour events, earning a place at the main event in Morocco in October.

Disrupt Africa reported in March this year’s DEMO Africa would take place in Casablanca for the first time after previous editions in Nairobi, Lagos and Johannesburg.

The startup launchpad competition – which is launching a US$100 million investment fund – is travelling the continent to select startups for the event, and has already named winners in Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Johannesburg, Morocco, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Cape Town and Cameroon.

DEMO Africa partnered with Flat6Labs for its Cairo event, which was won by e-health startup Chefaa. Chefaa allows a patient to order and have medicine delivered in just three clicks.

In Tunis, where Flat6Labs was also the local partner, ed-tech platform Toufoula Kids was named the winner for its multi-language educational app, which uses augmented reality. Both startups will now join Moroccan winner Moldiag at the main event by virtue of being from the “host region”, while other local winners head to regional finals.

The 30 startups eventually chosen to take part in DEMO Africa in Casablanca in October will be provided with resources worth over US$150,000, including US$120,000 in software tools from Microsoft and US$15,000 from AWS to help them build and grow their businesses.