E-health startup Moldiag wins DEMO Africa Casablanca event

E-health startup Moldiag, which produces affordable diagnostic kits to detect diseases and viral infections, has been named the winner of the Moroccan leg of the DEMO Africa Innovation Tour in Casablanca.

Disrupt Africa reported in March this year’s DEMO Africa would take place in Morocco for the first time after previous editions in Nairobi, Lagos and Johannesburg.

The startup launchpad competition is visiting a host of cities across the continent to select startups for the event, and has already named winners in Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Johannesburg.

A total of 13 startups pitched in front of a local judging panel at the Casablanca event, with Moldiag emerging the winner from a final round of pitching that also included startups Break, Nuppio Learn, Interactive Rh and BIG4COM.

The startup will now go on to compete against the winning startups from the upcoming events in Cairo and Tunis for a place at the main event, again to be held in Morocco, in October.

“With no doubt, the innovative products we have seen in Casablanca have set the pace for all Northern African Innovation Tours to follow, and we are greatly looking forward to seeing startups in Tunis and Cairo pitch,” said Khalid Machchate of DEMO Africa.

Applications for DEMO Africa close on July 15.