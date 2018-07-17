Endeavor launches in Kenya, takes 7 entrepreneurs into network

Global startup support organisation Endeavor has launched its Kenya chapter, kicking off by taking seven entrepreneurs into its global network.

Endeavor, which also launched in Nigeria earlier this year, works to catalyse long-term economic growth by selecting, mentoring, and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs worldwide.

The organisation, which supports entrepreneurs that have passed through the initial startup phase and demonstrate the potential for rapid expansion and scale, has launched in Kenya and accepted seven entrepreneurs into its programme.

The selected entrepreneurs include Grant Brooke from agri-tech startup Twiga Foods, and Bilha Ndirangu and Samuel Gikandi from communications company Africa’s Talking.

Ken Njoroge and Bolaji Akinboro from Cellulant, Paul Mbugua from Eclectics International, and Wandia Gichuru from Vivo Activewear, complete the list.

“Unemployment is very high among young Kenyans, and we need to generate more than 3.9 million new jobs by 2020,” said Endeavor Kenya chairman Benson Wairegi.

“Endeavor believes that the real heroes of job creation and economic growth are the small subsets of entrepreneurs who scale to contribute the lion’s share of net new jobs.”