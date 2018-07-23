Ghana’s Complete Farmer launches web farming platform

Ghanaian agri-tech startup Complete Farmer has launched its web farming platform, which allows users to sponsor farms in exchange for guaranteed returns on investment after harvest.

Founded last year, the MEST-incubated Complete Farmer aims to ensure food security in Ghana while allowing users to earn money from farming remotely.

Users can sponsor farm managers, monitor progress from the comfort of their homes, and earn returns after harvest, as Complete Farmer sells produce to purchasers.

“We are thrilled to launch this platform. With it, fashion designers, traders, corporate employees, retirees and other people from all walks of life can own a farm and enjoy the benefits without lifting a finger,” said Andrew Quartey, chief technology officer (CTO) of Complete Farmer.

“We set out to ensure food security in Ghana and create jobs for farmers and the youth in addition to growing our clients’ wealth through agriculture.”

Since its launch in June, Complete Farmer has made a total of 153 acres of chili pepper, cassava and ginger farms available for sponsorship, with all 53 acres of chili pepper farms selling out in four weeks.

Pineapple farms are scheduled to be open for sponsorship shortly, while Complete Farmer is expected to make at least two more crop farms available for funding before the end of the year.