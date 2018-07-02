How to apply for the Transformative Technology Academy

African startups in the wellness space have been invited to apply for the Transformative Technology Academy (TTA), an equity-free programme for startups at all stages.

The TTA programme, which takes place online, is aimed at starting using technology for mental health, wellbeing and joy, and will connect them with mentors and investors over the period of one month.

It will also consist of speakers, group office hours for ideating and feedback, and opportunities for brand exposure.

Startups will also join a community dedicated to leveraging tech to expand human possibility through the vectors of mental health, happiness, thriving and joy, and take their businesses to the next level via non-equity funding.

Applications are open until August 31.