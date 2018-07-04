Disrupt Africa

IBM launches blockchain starter pack for startups

IBM has launched a blockchain starter pack designed to make it easier and more affordable for startups and developers to quickly begin building blockchain applications.

The IBM Blockchain Platform Starter Plan – a low-cost, easy-to-use version of the IBM Blockchain Platform where users can get started setting up test networks – is now generally available in 10 languages for users globally.

The Blockchain Platform Starter Plan makes IBM’s enterprise-level technology accessible so organisations of any size can set up networks on the IBM Blockchain Platform via the IBM Cloud with the click of a button. It also provides a dynamic testing environment for getting blockchain applications right and ready to offer in a stable and scalable enterprise setting.

Developers, startups and enterprises can build blockchain proof-of-concepts quickly and affordably with an end-to-end blockchain development experience: a secure test environment, suite of education tools and modules and one-click network provisioning. In addition, new users automatically receive a US$500 credit to help start their first blockchain network when they sign up.

