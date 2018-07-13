Joburg’s Tshimologong Precinct launches digital content incubator

The Johannesburg-based Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct has launched a digital content hub, an incubator of entrepreneurs in the innovative and creative audio-visual content space.

Launched in partnership with Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) via a ZAR14.5 million (US$1.1 million) grant, the new hub will enable Tshimologong to expand its activities to incorporate audiovisual content creation.

It will be based at the Precinct in Braamfontein and managed by Tshimologong in collaboration with key players in the multimedia and cultural and creative industries sector in France, and is aimed at assisting startups in the digital content space.

“We need this kind of partnership for much needed skills development in the country. This partnership will further create market access between French companies and South African startups, driving investment opportunities for digital content businesses. It is a win-win for all involved and Tshimologong is excited to work with both the AFD and IFAS,” said Tshimologong Precinct chief executive officer (CEO) Lesley Williams.

“The cultural and creative industries are capitalising on the tremendous momentum of digital innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa. From fashion to visual arts, from film to music – culture creates jobs, stimulates the economy, and enables inclusive and sustainable growth, while helping to better address issues of education, citizenship and the environment.”

The new content incubator project will include the introduction of a two-year skills development programme focused on gaming and animation in order to develop a skills pipeline for the creative and digital economy, and the integration of the hub into Tshimologong’s existing startup incubation programme.

By 2021, Tshimologong is expected to have fully incorporated digital content development into its activities in a self-sustainable manner.