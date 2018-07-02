Kenyan startups make final 10 of Bulgarian blockchain incubator

Kenyan startups UTU Technologies and RideSafe have made it through to the final part of the Sofia-based ÆTERNITY Starfleet Incubator for blockchain startups, and will now pitch at a demo day later this month.

UTU has developed a machine learning algorithm optimised for trust and raised funding from Hong Kong-based accelerator Zeroth in April, while RideSafe provides health services to motorcycle taxi drivers,

The startups were two of 18 blockchain startups – also including the Mauritius-based Vite – to join the first cohort of ÆTERNITY Ventures’ Starfleet Blockchain Incubator in Sofia, Bulgaria in early June.

After taking part in Genesis Week, an intense week of learning, the two companies have now been included among the 10 companies from the cohort selected to continue working with ÆTERNITY Ventures. The startups will now travel back to Sofia to present at the ÆTERNITY Ventures Starfleet Demo Day on July 14, to be attended by leaders from across the crypto world.

“Blockchain is an incredible avenue for UTU to deliver its value proposition around trust. It lets us tokenise the acquisition of users and data; create safe, private data refuges to let people securely store and govern access to their data; and create monetary incentives for people to endorse their favorite service providers and find trusted service providers within their networks,” said UTU chief executive officer (CEO) Jason Eisen.

“We also feel that ÆTERNITY is the perfect partner to help bring these services to market given their strong technology infrastructure, incredible team, and network.”