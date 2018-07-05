Merck seeking West African e-health startups for Lagos programme

Merck’s e-health-focused accelerator has announced a Satellite Programme is to run in Lagos, Nigeria, with applications now open to West African startups.

The Satellite Programme promises startups it is the “gateway” to quickly exploring potential collaboration with Merck; with participants asked to submit ideas related to a number of Merck’s ongoing projects.

In addition to Merck’s general work in healthcare, life sciences, and performance materials; other key areas of interest include healthcare access solutions – specifically, startups with solutions addressing delivery of healthcare, financing therapies, healthcare connected logistics, community self-service enablement and affordable, and faster diagnosis.

Biosensing and interfaces is the second interest area, with Merck working on new business models around the integration of electronics and biology, and new treatment solutions based on a mix of sensor data retrieval, machine learning, and curation expertise.

Startups innovating in the precision farming space are also encouraged to apply; with a view to collaborating on Merck’s efforts to create a new kind of farming that is no longer dependent on the blanket application of agrochemicals to fields, to feed an expanding global population in a more sustainable and ethical way.

The overall winner of the programme will receive a US$3,000 cash prize; a fully paid trip to Merck headquarters in Germany to pitch for partnership; 12 months office space at Seedspace Lagos; as well as access to Merck training materials and networks.

Startups applying must have been operating for less than four years, and have at least two co-founders.

Applications are open here, until August 20.

Satellite Programmes are being held across Africa this year; with the Nairobi edition recently concluded; and the Cape Town programme currently also accepting applications until July 20.