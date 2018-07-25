Malawian hub mHub has partnered GrowthAfrica, Dutch investment firm Accesserator, UNDP Malawi and the Norwegian Embassy to launch the country’s first startup accelerator programme.

Implemented by mHub, GrowthAfrica and Accesserator, the Growth Accelerator is a nine-month programme for ambitious and committed Malawian entrepreneurs looking to significantly grow their businesses.

The programme targets innovative, early-stage and impactful ventures across Malawi, and offers participating entrepreneurs structured business support, mentorship and access to finance.

“The objective of the Growth Accelerator is to enhance entrepreneurial leadership and grow enterprises which will play a key role role in the sustainable growth and development of the Malawian economy. It will provide social impact especially through the creation of jobs and income generating opportunities for youth and women alongside development of the SME sector,” the organisers said.

Selected startups will gain access to a six-month cohort-based business development and strategy programme, nine months of catalytic support, six months of mentorship, and access to financial support of up to US$40,000. Applications are open until September 2.