Nigerian startups can apply for German ecosystem tour

The Delegation of German Industry and Commerce (AHK Nigeria), in cooperation with Make-IT in Africa, has invited Nigerian startup founders on a five-day guided tour of Germany’s startup hotspots in Cologne, Dusseldorf and the Ruhr area.

The trip, which will take place in October, will give selected entrepreneurs the chance to explore Germany’s most promising startup hotspots, connect with peers, get a grasp of current developments, and meet potential customers, partners and investors.

Applications are open to Nigerian insurtech, smart city, logistics and mobility startups in the market testing phase, while successful accomplishment of first investor rounds is beneficial. Startups must have developed a scalable business model with an international approach.

Disrupt Africa reported last month Make-IT in Africa, which is implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) as part of BMZ’s Digital Africa Initiative, had launched guides for entrepreneurs raising funding in Nigeria and Kenya.

The first edition of “Scale Up! Entrepreneurs’ Guides to Investment in Nigeria and Kenya” is available for free download here, providing overviews of funding instruments and investor types at the different stages of raising capital, and profiling more than 60 financing partners.

The initiative has also run accelerator programmes in Lagos and Nairobi.