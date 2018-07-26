SA e-health startup RecoMed partners with corporate Healthbridge

South African e-health startup RecoMed has partnered leading health-tech solutions firm Healthbridge to integrate its national online patient booking platform into Healthbridge’s myMPS cloud-based clinical and billing practice management.

RecoMed allows patients to book appointments with healthcare practitioners using their smartphones or computer and rate them, while medical aid administrators use the system to book life insurance assessments, staff wellness appointments and a host of other services.

The startup, which secured a funding round late last year and already works with the likes of Clicks, Discovery and Medicross, has now partnered Healthbridge to integrate its platform.

The integration, which is currently in pilot phase, is available to over 1,000 doctors using myMPS as an add-on module that will enable private practices to further optimise their electronic calendars, enhance their patient experience and grow their revenue.

“We are delighted to extend our platform’s reach in collaboration with Healthbridge to bring mutual benefit to the patient and healthcare practitioner. In addition to giving patients the freedom to make appointments when it suits them, the combined solution supports better time management, resource allocation, capacity management and billing for the doctor and their business,” RecoMed founder Sheraan Amod said.

“We are also looking forward to adding myMPS customers our leading online marketplace where tens of thousands of South African consumers search for and book health practitioners every month.”

Healthbridge executive for marketing and product success Ivone Veiga-Moroldo said there was a strong synergy between Healthbridge and RecoMed’s aim to optimise communication between patients and medical providers.

“The addition of the RecoMed service gives patients the opportunity to book appointments that are then integrated back into the doctor’s myMPS online calendar,” she said.

“The combined offering facilitates an efficient paperless, real-time booking process that saves time for both the patient and the practice staff. Additionally, we are excited about the possibilities for new patient visits that RecoMed’s marketplace integration will bring to myMPS customers.”