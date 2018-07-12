The Cape Town-based Injini, Africa’s first dedicated ed-tech incubator, has announced its second cohort of eight education-focused startups from across the continent, each of which will receive US$50,000 in funding and five months of incubation.

Injini took in its first cohort in October of last year, and has now chosen eight further startups to take part in its programme, which will feature workshops and mentoring dedicated to developing great ed-tech products and building businesses that can expand across Africa.

The cohort includes three startups from Nigeria, namely school management solution Bluebic, student crowdfunding platform ScholarX, and jobs platform SlateCube. South Africa has two representatives, in the form of online course provider Lightbulb and STEM platform Nahana Africa.

It is completed by Kenyan illustrated learning app eLimu, Ethiopian language learning chatbot Langbot, and Zimbabwean solar-powered educational service provider Learning Factory.

“In our second cohort we will aim to improve on the first – refining our programme, increasing our funding and utilising our bigger network to bring both cohort two and cohort one companies to scale across the continent,” Injini co-founder Jamie Martin said.