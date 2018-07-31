African fintech startups have been invited to attend and pitch at the second annual Finnovation Ethiopia event in Addis Ababa on November 1.

Finnovation first took place in Ethiopia last year, and will return to the East African country after also holding successful events in Uganda, Kenya and South Africa.

The events gather fintech pioneers and bankers from across the world gather to address how fintech can contribute to the inclusive and profitable transformation of financial services.

The second Ethiopian event, to be held at Radisson Blu Addis Ababa, will feature more than 300 participants, providing a platform for all stakeholders to engage in creating the future of financial services on the continent, from established banking powerhouses to fintech startups.

Sessions relevant to African fintech startups a deep-dive into “Sheba Valley”, the Ethiopian tech startup scene, which involves a close look at the startups shaping the next wave of transformation in Ethiopia. Another features investors in fintech discussing why certain startups attract funding when others fail.

Startups will also have the opportunity to pitch at the Wolves’ Den, which will see innovative companies presenting their solutions to venture capitalists.