StartupSouth4 set for Owerri in November

Startup leaders, investors and government officials will gather in Owerri, the capital of Nigeria’s Imo State, for the #StartupSouth4 entrepreneurship conference on November 2.

#StartupSouth is an ecosystem development and intervention project focusing on the South-South and South-East regions of Nigeria, aimed at connecting startups and attracting investment.

It first took place in 2015 but over the last few editions has evolved to include startup mentoring, training and funding. After the last edition in Aba, two startups went on to raise a combined US$40,000, with another raising a follow-on seed round of more than US$20,000.

The theme of this year’s event is “Nichely, Strongly, Global”, an exploration of how cities within the region can go niche, amplifying their positions of strength to compete favourably in an interconnected, globalised world.

