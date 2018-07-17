Student Entrepreneurship Week will take place in Accra, Ghana on July 26-28, with panel sessions, masterclasses and mentoring sessions featuring entrepreneurs and professionals from Ghana, Nigeria, Silicon Valley and the UK.

Student Entrepreneurship Week Ghana will kick off at the British Council Accra with high-level keynote speeches on the future of entrepreneurship in Ghana.

The second day, also hosted at the British Council, will be filled with thought-leadership panels about the future of work, business development, scaling up, and technology. There will also be one-on-one mentoring sessions and office hours on topics like blockchain, online privacy and data security.

Day three will take place at Kempinski Gold Coast City, with an expert panel headed by the chief executive officer (CEO) of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Yofi Grant, and discussions on how startup companies in Ghana can raise capital for their businesses.

The event will conclude with a pitch battle featuring the five finalists of the Young Money Business Pitch competition, with winners standing the chance of securing equity investment from EchoVC Partners, up to US$3,000 worth of business development and marketing support, and the chance to join the MEST Africa incubation programme.

Interested parties can register using the code “Disrupt Africa” to get a discount of up to 40 per cent.