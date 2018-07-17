The First Hardware Innovation Hub in Northern Nigeria Opens

Due to the high cost of manufacturing and setting up of Infrastructure in Nigeria, a lot of young tech engineers and entrepreneurs opt for software startup rather than hardware.Unlike software solutions,time is also a major factor in hardware development because every product in development most likely will take months or even years of design and prototyping before it gets ready for market.What this tells us is that, for entrepreneurs founding a hardware startup,its quite a difficult journey to undertake.

Hardware and Embedded System Technology, has opened in Kaduna State (Northern Nigeria) to provide training, support and co-working space for budding entrepreneurs interested in the hardware development in Nigeria and Africa at large. AlphaHUB : An Innovation centre, dedicated to drive research and development inhas opened in Kaduna State (Northern Nigeria) to provide training, support and co-working space for budding entrepreneurs interested in the hardware development in Nigeria and Africa at large.

The Founder of AlphaHUB, Victor Jibro, an entrepreneur with a passion for solving problems, explained the need for Tech hub with focus in Hardware Technology to be established in Nigeria to meet the growing demand for smart devices. He said AlphaHUB is dedicated in solving Africa’s greatest challenges with regards embedded systems, as a lot of devices in our homes and institutions run on them. Example of such devices are but not limited to, inverters, stabilizers, alarm systems, car security, RFID door locks used by hotels and secured facilities.Most times we import this devices at huge cost and when they develop faults, we end up discarding them or pay heavily to fix them. Through our hands on approach, we seek to bridge the skill gaps in quality tech talents in Nigeria, by equipping human capacity with an innovative problem solving approach to handle hardware challenges.

Victor Jibro also stated that, “AlphaHUB is all about convenience and work efficiency, as we offer office for teams or a desk space for individuals. Our community is just the right place for entrepreneurs that desire to be successful.For members that signup at the Hub, they stand benefits privileges, which includes: 12hrs daily access, free Wifi,free coffee,meal discounts in hub cafe,front desk service, office address and lots more.