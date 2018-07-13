These 10 startups are pitching at Seedstars Accra today

Seedstars World has picked 10 Ghanaian seed-stage startups to compete for the chance to represent the country at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland and win up to US$1 million in equity investments and other prizes.

Seedstars is back on the road following the culmination of the last edition of the competition in April, which was won by Ghanaian startup AgroCenta, with African winners having already been named in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe and Morocco.

Its event in Accra takes place today (July 13) at the University of Professional Studies, with 10 startups having been chosen to pitch in front of a jury that consists of Kelechi Victor Ofoegbu of Impact Hub, Victor Asemota of Swifta Corporation, Nnennia Ejebe of Adenia Partners, Leticia Browne of Intelligent Capital Group, and Fanny Dauchez of Seedstars Africa

The startups include agri-tech startups Agro Innova, Food for All Africa, Jaarno and Cowtribe, as well as fintech solutions Bit Sika, Bloom Impact and KudiGo.

Programmer testing platform Codeln, logistics platform Eazyloop, and e-health startup Redbird – a recent winner of the DEMO Africa event in Ghana and recipient of funding – complete the list.