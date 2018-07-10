Transit app Weego has been named winner of the Moroccan leg of the Seedstars World early-stage startups competition, earning the chance to pitch for up to US$1 million in equity investment at next year’s global final in Switzerland.

Seedstars is back on the road following the culmination of the last edition of the competition in April, with African winners having already been named in Egypt, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

It held a live pitch event in Casablanca on July 6, with eight startups competing to follow last year’s local winner Hooplacar and win a place at the final in Switzerland. After each startup pitched to a local jury panel, Weego was chosen as the overall winner. Rental marketplace Popaddress was second and construction product producer Zelij Invent third.

Launched last year, Weego is a collaborative transit app that aims to make travel by public transportation easier. It serves three main areas of public transport – buses, tramways and large taxis – and allows users to find all transportation options available to them, keep an eye on arrivals in real-time, and share their position once they are on public transport to assist others.

The other startups pitching at the event were data science company Indatacore, e-health startup Medtrucks, travel startup Tripblan, fintech startup UnitedCoin and recycling platform Valenvi.