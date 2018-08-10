Seedstars World has selected 10 Ugandan startups to pitch at its event in Kampala, the winner of which will represent the country at the global final in Switzerland next year for the chance to win up to US$1 million in equity investment.

Seedstars is back on the road again, following the culmination of the last edition of the competition in April, which was won by Ghanaian startup AgroCenta. African events have already been held in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda and Libya.

The seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets will hold its Ugandan event on Friday, August 24, at Outbox Hub, where 10 startups will pitch to follow in the footsteps of last year’s local winner, fintech startup Numida, and compete at the global final.

Ten startups have been chosen to take part, including e-commerce app 2ambale, digital currency CoinPesa, e-health service Digi Health, and agri-tech startups Agro Supply Uganda and Bringo Fresh Deliveries.

The list is completed by payments platforms Mallan and OlyCash, e-commerce platform for medical supplies Medical Street, farmer-market connection tool Quest Digital Finance, and Digital Health Access, which connects patients to health professionals via a mobile and web app.

These 10 startups will pitch in front of a jury that consists of CK Japhet, team leader at Innovation Village, Otim Gerald, founder and lead of Ensibuuko, Takuma Terakubo, founder and CEO of Leapfrog Ventures, and Maryam Mgonja, associate for East Africa at Seedstars.