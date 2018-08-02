2 more African entrepreneurs join Endeavor network

Entrepreneurs from Kenya and South Africa have become the latest from the continent to be accepted into the international Endeavor network.

Endeavor, which has launched in Nigeria and Kenya this year, and accepted a host of African entrepreneurs into its network, works to catalyse long-term economic growth by selecting, mentoring, and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs worldwide.

The organisation supports entrepreneurs that have passed through the initial startup phase and demonstrate the potential for rapid expansion and scale.

At its recent 81st International Selection Panel (ISP) in Detroit, Endeavor selected 17 entrepreneurs leading 11 companies from seven countries, meaning it now supports 1,715 entrepreneurs leading 1,070 companies in 30 growth markets around the world.

The latest intake includes two African entrepreneurs: Kamal Budhabhatti of Kenyan taxi app Little, and Sam Clarke of South African business sales management app Skynamo.

Top business leaders and investors from the region and around the world, including Steve Case (Revolution), Donna Dubinsky (Numenta), Shira Goodman (Staples), Jason Green (Emergence Capital), and Chris Zook (Bain & Co.), served as panelists at the event, which was attended by over 100 entrepreneurs, network members and partners.

“It was inspiring to bring together truly fantastic entrepreneurial talent and some of the most experienced business leaders from the US and around the world in Detroit, a city that is itself in an exciting period of growth and innovation,” said Endeavor chief executive officer (CEO) Linda Rottenberg.