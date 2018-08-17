African Fintech Unconference set for Stellenbosch in September

The second annual African Fintech Unconference will take place in Stellenbosch, South Africa, next month, aimed at encouraging collaboration between actors in the fintech space.

Co-convened by South African enterprise payments platform Nomanini, pan-African payments company MFS Africa and credit provider Tugende, the event is set for September 25-26 and will take place at Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch.

As with the inaugural event, held in March 2017, this year’s Unconference agenda will be guided by African fintech innovators, thought leaders and entrepreneurs. Unlike traditional conference formats, the event aims to create a space for open, dynamic dialogue and valuable interactions.

“The fast-moving and highly disruptive African fintech landscape is ripe for consolidation, and AFU18 will provide an important platform for discussion and information sharing – with the ultimate goal of boosting collaborative fintech partnerships across the continent,” said Vahid Monadjem, chief executive officer (CEO) of Nomanini.

AFU 2017 attracted 90 participants from around the globe, with attendees including banks such as Ecobank and Fidelity Bank, funders like the Mastercard Foundation, IFC and USAID, fintech innovators such as MFS Africa and Interpay, and thought leaders including Digital Frontiers Institute, BFA and Caribou Digital.

“We are delighted to be a part of the second annual African Fintech Unconference, as it provides an unparallelled platform for discussion at a time when trusted partnerships are key to creating a healthy ecosystem for Africa’s fintech innovators,” said Dare Okoudjou, founder and CEO of MFS Africa.