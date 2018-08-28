Agri-tech startup named winner of Seedstars Uganda

Agro Supply, a platform that finances agricultural technologies through mobile micro-savings, has been named winner of the Ugandan leg of the Seedstars World competition.

Seedstars is touring Africa, and other emerging markets, following the culmination of the last edition of the competition in April – won by Ghanaian startup AgroCenta. African events have already been held in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda and Libya.

Its Ugandan event took place at Outbox Hub in Kampala last Friday, with 10 startups pitching, and was won by agri-tech startup Agro Supply. The startup will now take part in the global final in Switzerland next year, where it will pitch for the chance to win up to US$1 million in equity investment.

“We are thrilled and happy to present our solution to the world, and this is an opportunity for us to shine,” said Ogwal Joseph, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Agro Supply.

CoinPesa, with its digital currency exchange for emerging markets, came second, while another agri-tech solution, Bringo Fresh Deliveries, which helps farmers access markets, was third.

The 10 startups pitched in front of a jury that included including Merck accelerator head Herve Kubwimana, Innovation Village team leader CK Japhet, Ensibuuko founder Otim Gerald, Leapfrog Ventures founder Takuma Terakubo, and Seedstars East Africa associate Maryam Mgonja.