SAP Next-Gen and Startupbootcamp AfriTech have partnered to tap the creativity of startups to accelerate solutions to UN SDG 6 – Clean Water and Sanitation.

To accelerate solutions aligned with the Global Water Initiative, the Cape Town-based Startupbootcamp AfriTech accelerator and SAP Next-Gen, a purpose-driven innovation university and community, are collaborating on the Global Water Challenge.

The challenge, which will run from October until January 2019, will see disruptive startups work with innovative corporates to rapidly scale solutions to water resource management challenges with potential for global impact.

Startups will address challenges in several areas, including improving efficiencies for formal and informal irrigation, addressing water scarcity and reduce over-drafting of groundwater, monitoring groundwater levels, and predictive modelling for future groundwater usage.

“Water resource management is a critical challenge of our time, and we believe startups can play a key role in developing disruptive solutions,” said Philip Kiracofe, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder at Startupbootcamp AfriTech.

“Through the Global Water Challenge, we will accelerate startups from around the world that are focusing on water management, wastewater treatment, water conservation, water quality, water supply, smart water use, and sustainable development, developing bold new solutions aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goal 6.”

Ann Rosenberg, senior vice president and global head of SAP Next-Gen, said the partnership with Startupbootcamp AfriTech in support of the Global Water Initiative was an example of how crowdsourcing the embedded knowledge of a global community of startups, accelerators, corporates, purpose driven institutions, academia, and citizens can result in rapidly uncovering new solutions to address the UN Global Goals.

Applications are now open here until September 9, with selected startups participating in a tailored program with supporting corporates on launching scalable and sustainable solutions. The programme will include master classes, mentoring, and opportunities to run lean pilot engagements with sponsoring corporations.