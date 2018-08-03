Applications open for Nokia Open Innovation Challenge

Applications have opened for the Nokia Open Innovation Challenge (NOIC), an annual global competition that seeks innovative technologies, products and solutions that can change the world.

NOIC is administered by Nokia Bell Labs in partnership with NGP Capital. Now in its sixth year, the goal of the competition is to connect the world through innovations that shape the future of human collaboration, communication, connection and control.

The focus of this year’s competition is industrial automation and the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) domain, with prize money totaling US$175,000 available to winning companies.

The winners will also be given access to Nokia Bell Labs research and development resources, as well as opportunities to grow their businesses through joint partnerships with Nokia.

“We’re excited to open this year’s NOIC with a focus on industrial automation. This is a tremendous opportunity for startups and entrepreneurs to work alongside Nokia Bell Labs researchers and others in Nokia to bring their ideas to life. Our team looks forward to working with competition winners to help create new technologies that will create unparalleled increases in efficiency through augmented intelligent devices, systems, platforms, and applications,” said Marcus Weldon, president of Nokia Bell Labs and chief technology officer (CTO) of Nokia.

Startups must submit their ideas by September 6, after which an international jury will select the most advanced and innovative candidates to present their products or solutions at a final event to be held in early December at Nokia Bell Labs’ headquarters in Murray Hill, New Jersey.