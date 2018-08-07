Applications open for second Egyptian MINT Incubator

Cairo Angels and EG Bank have opened applications for the second edition of their MINT Incubator programme.

Disrupt Africa reported in January Cairo Angels, which invests in and supports startups across the Middle East and Africa, and EGBank had partnered to launch the three-month MINT Incubator.

The first equity-free programme concluded last month, with 10 Egyptian tech startups pitching at a demo day, and applications are now open for the second cycle.

“In the Spring cycle, our startups worked with their mentors, attended workshops and benefitted from the MINT co-working space, which they used to meet with the MINT team. All these combined led to our startups boasting 50 per cent month-on-month growth. Having reflected and updated our programme we are hopeful MINT startups will be ready to take on the world upon completion,” the organisers said.

The incubation period entails workshops, a bootcamp, mentorship, subject matter experts and business development. Startups operating in any field are welcome to apply.

The startups that took part in the first programme were food delivery platform The Meal Kit, cybersecurity service CyberTalents, driving lesson booking platform Direxiona, IoT startup NIoTEK, art marketplace Flareinn, artist network Jidar, m-health startup Roshetta, tourism network X-Venturer, e-commerce platform Sheyaka, and vehicle maintenance platform Odiggo.