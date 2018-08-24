Applications have opened for the Senegalese leg of the Seedstars World competition, which will see 10 seed-stage startups compete to represent the country at the Seedstars Summit and win up to US$1 million in equity investment.

Seedstars is back on the road again, following the culmination of the last edition of the competition in April, which was won by Ghanaian startup AgroCenta. African events have already been held in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda and Libya.

It is heading to Senegal for the third time, hosting a pitch event in Dakar on September 7 with the support of local host Sonatel. Startups will pitch for the chance to follow in the footsteps of last year’s local winner – fintech startup MaTontine – and claim a place at the global final in Switzerland next year.

Applicants must be less than two years old, have raised less than US$500,000 in funding, have built a minimum viable product, and have regional and global scalability. Applications close today.